monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $404.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in monday.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in monday.com by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

