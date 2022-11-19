Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.