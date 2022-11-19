MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $174.69

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $174.69, but opened at $166.94. MongoDB shares last traded at $167.45, with a volume of 10,703 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.84.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

