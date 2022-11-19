Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

MNST stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

