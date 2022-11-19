Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
MTE opened at GBX 131 ($1.54) on Friday. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 226.99 ($2.67). The company has a market cap of £248.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.22.
About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.