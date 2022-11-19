Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

MTE opened at GBX 131 ($1.54) on Friday. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 226.99 ($2.67). The company has a market cap of £248.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.22.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

