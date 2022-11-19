Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.53% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSD opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.