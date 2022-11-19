Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $340.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $328.70 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.