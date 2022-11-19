Morgan Stanley Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $165.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.