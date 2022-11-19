Morgan Stanley Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $154.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

