MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $490.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.95. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $667.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.