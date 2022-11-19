Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

