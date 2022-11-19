Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 746 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

