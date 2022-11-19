Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

