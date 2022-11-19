Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.