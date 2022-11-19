Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,502.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,534.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,465.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,780.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

