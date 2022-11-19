Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.