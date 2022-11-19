Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

