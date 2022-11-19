Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,134 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

