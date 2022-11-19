Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,557 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

