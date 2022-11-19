Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.56 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.69 per share, with a total value of $195,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,429. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,372,020 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

