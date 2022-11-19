Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

