NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Critical Survey

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -5.63% -61.91% -34.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earnings & Valuation

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 105.02%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

This table compares NaaS Technology and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.43 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 2.73 -$27.33 million ($0.11) -21.73

Nerdy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nerdy beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

