NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.10.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

