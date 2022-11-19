NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRA. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.39 million.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
