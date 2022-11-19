National Bank Financial Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRUFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

