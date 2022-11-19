National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$104.75 Average PT from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA opened at C$97.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$90.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

