National Bankshares Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$8.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

