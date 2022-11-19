National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGG. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,120.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 1.8 %

NGG opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in National Grid by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.