NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.54

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
LON NBMI opened at GBX 76 ($0.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £168.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,520.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 72.70 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.20 ($1.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.19.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.