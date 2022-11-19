nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $26.93. nCino shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

nCino Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in nCino by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 9.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $9,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

