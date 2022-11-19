Neil Jones Purchases 3,000 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMRGet Rating) insider Neil Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($9,729.73).

Tremor International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON TRMR opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 262.40 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 642 ($7.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £421.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,034.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.63.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.