Neil Jones Purchases 3,000 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Neil Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($9,729.73).

Tremor International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON TRMR opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 262.40 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 642 ($7.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £421.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,034.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.63.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

