Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

