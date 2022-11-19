Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.