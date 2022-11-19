Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 10,100 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $153,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 61.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 28.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazydays Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

