Nigel Railton Acquires 28,728 Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) insider Nigel Railton bought 28,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,877.12 ($35,108.25).
Argentex Group Price Performance
Shares of AGFX opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.18. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.86 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.90 ($1.50). The company has a market capitalization of £121.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,343.75.
About Argentex Group
