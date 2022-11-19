Nigel Railton Acquires 28,728 Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) insider Nigel Railton bought 28,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,877.12 ($35,108.25).

Shares of AGFX opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.18. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.86 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.90 ($1.50). The company has a market capitalization of £121.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,343.75.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange advisory and execution services for businesses worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, Bloomberg, and online trading platform. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, and private clients.

