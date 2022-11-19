Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Niu Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NIU stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.