Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NIU stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Niu Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 198,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

