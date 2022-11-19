Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 17,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,094,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

