Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 26,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,769,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

