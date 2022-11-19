Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $245.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $246.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.