Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $92.32 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.