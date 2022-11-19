Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $26,785.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $54.56 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

