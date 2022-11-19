NOV Inc. (NOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $22.65 on Friday. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.25 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

