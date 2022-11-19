Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Nufarm’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Nufarm Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

