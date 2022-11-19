NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

