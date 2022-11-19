Oppenheimer Boosts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $67.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.