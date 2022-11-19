Oppenheimer Comments on Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.47 on Thursday.



Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

