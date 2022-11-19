Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.71). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.08) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

