Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,655,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 145,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

