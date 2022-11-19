Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
Cue Biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $16.19.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
