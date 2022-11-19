Oppenheimer Weighs in on Gamida Cell Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

