O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $838.27 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.51. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.